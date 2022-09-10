Poehling Capital Management INC. Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

JEF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 816,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,934. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

