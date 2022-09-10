Poehling Capital Management INC. Invests $1.15 Million in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE JXN traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 797,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

