Poehling Capital Management INC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,112 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 173.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 306,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 1,305.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 65,269 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,703. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $565.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

SKLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

