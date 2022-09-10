Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases Shares of 18,858 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,000 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,910,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,685,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,800,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.41. 13,108,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,068,881. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

