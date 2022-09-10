Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 16,651 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 2.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.01. 3,572,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,684. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

