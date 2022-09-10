Polygon Hits Market Capitalization of $7.76 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and approximately $398.99 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00127929 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.