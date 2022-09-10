PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68.

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter worth $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

