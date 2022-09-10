Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,044 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.68 on Friday, reaching $373.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,370. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

