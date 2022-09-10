Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 49,800 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Slam worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Slam by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $503,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slam Stock Up 0.1 %

Slam stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 306,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,770. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

