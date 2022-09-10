Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) by 761.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,050 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Concord Acquisition worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,157,000. Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,240,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,717,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition by 11.2% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 306,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 213,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 113,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Concord Acquisition alerts:

Concord Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CND remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,105. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Concord Acquisition Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.