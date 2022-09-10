Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Rogers comprises approximately 0.4% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Rogers worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rogers Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $254.07. 182,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,196. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $178.43 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.04.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

