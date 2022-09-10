Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMGC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 375,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

