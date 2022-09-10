Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $8.76 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $843,575,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $389,416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $333,305,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $154,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

NYSE RRX traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.86. 489,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,545. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

