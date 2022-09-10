Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 190,256 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 970.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,256 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nielsen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Nielsen by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. 1,875,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,275. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

