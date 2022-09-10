Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,228 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Capri worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

