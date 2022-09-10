Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at Desjardins

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Prime Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMNF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Prime Mining has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

