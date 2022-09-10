Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at Desjardins

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Prime Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMNF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Prime Mining has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.
About Prime Mining
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Mining (PRMNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.