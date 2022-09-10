Project Pai Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $333.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,815,369,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,278,248 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

