Project TXA (TXA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $241,896.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Project TXA has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $241,896.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project TXA has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00791493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Project TXA Coin Trading

