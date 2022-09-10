Public Index Network Market Capitalization Reaches $227,693.96 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $227,693.96 and $190.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00786654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

