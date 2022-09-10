Public Index Network Market Capitalization Reaches $227,693.96 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $227,693.96 and $190.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00786654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015326 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Public Index Network Coin Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Public Index Network Coin Trading
