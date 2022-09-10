Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Novavax stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $260.69.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.75) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

