Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $108.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 471.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,506 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 11.7% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $108,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

