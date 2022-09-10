Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $292.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.74. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $294.53.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

