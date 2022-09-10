Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,386 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens reduced their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

