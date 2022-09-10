Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,951,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $83,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $45.62 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

