Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 118.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 76,916 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 190.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 210,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 138,220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $5,707,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of F opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

