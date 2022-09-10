Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 261,777 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,777 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,096,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB opened at $28.41 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

