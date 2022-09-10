Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 88.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $149.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.42. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $314.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.