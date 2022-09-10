Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $121,570,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,546,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 438,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,219,000 after buying an additional 180,654 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.