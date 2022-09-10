QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $73.95 million and approximately $17.18 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,700.53 or 1.00103507 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036597 BTC.

QuarkChain is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

