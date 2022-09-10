Raymond James Trims First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Target Price to $16.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut First Commonwealth Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 763,201 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

