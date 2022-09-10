RChain (REV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,191.00

RChain (REV) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 4% against the US dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $48,191.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,537.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00067823 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005509 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00076185 BTC.

RChain Profile

REV is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

