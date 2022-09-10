RChain (REV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,191.00

RChain (REV) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 4% against the US dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $48,191.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,537.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00058995 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015647 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00067823 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005509 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00076185 BTC.
RChain Profile
REV is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop.
Buying and Selling RChain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
