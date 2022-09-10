RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.55

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.55 and traded as high as $67.17. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $66.17, with a volume of 44,889 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $626.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.82.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 69.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 204.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 54.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 716.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.