Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.67

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as low as $14.90. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 384,437 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

