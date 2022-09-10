RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,338 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up 2.6% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned approximately 2.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $148,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

RNR opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.04. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

