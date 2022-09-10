Reviewing Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for a.k.a. Brands and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 233.64%. Boxed has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 308.81%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.49 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -16.46 Boxed $177.27 million 0.43 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% Boxed N/A N/A -45.65%

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Boxed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

