Reviewing Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Samsara and Grown Rogue International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 15.50 -$355.02 million N/A N/A Grown Rogue International $9.38 million 0.57 -$1.01 million $0.02 2.50

Analyst Ratings

Grown Rogue International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Samsara and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 7 0 2.78 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Samsara presently has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 87.31%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara N/A N/A N/A Grown Rogue International 12.86% 25.67% 13.27%

Summary

Samsara beats Grown Rogue International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

