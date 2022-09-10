Revomon (REVO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $57,849.00

Revomon (REVO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $57,849.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC.

Revomon (REVO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official website is revomon.io. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

