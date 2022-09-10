Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of +8-12% yr/yr or $980 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.74 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.59-0.66 EPS.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

REYN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 326,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,337. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

