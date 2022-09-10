RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. RH updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Up 4.5 %

RH stock traded up $11.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,207. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $733.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

