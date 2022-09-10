Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.41

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.41 and traded as high as C$91.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$88.87, with a volume of 166,690 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.57. The stock has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$569.74 million. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.