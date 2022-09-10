Robert W. Baird Raises IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $34.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered IVERIC bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

