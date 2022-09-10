Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is ICONIQ Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,104,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386,388 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up about 1.5% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 1.74% of Robinhood Markets worth $204,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 15,669,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,457 shares of company stock worth $3,998,612.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

