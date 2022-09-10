RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Shares Down 4%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 21,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 62,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

RocketFuel Blockchain Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.