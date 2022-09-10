Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$72.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.14.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$54.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$53.93 and a 52-week high of C$80.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

