Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Root to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.29.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Root has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($8.81) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.97 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 80.67% and a negative net margin of 115.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Root will post -23.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $27,125,000. Galileo PTC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at $8,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at $13,714,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Root by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 498,681 shares in the last quarter.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

