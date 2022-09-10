Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Trimmed by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

ROP traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

