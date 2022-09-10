Roseon Finance Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Roseon Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Roseon Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002041 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Roseon Finance Coin Profile

ROSN is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official website is roseon.finance. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.

Buying and Selling Roseon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Roseon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

