Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.51. 2,046,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,040. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,584,000 after buying an additional 47,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 804,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,776,000 after buying an additional 56,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

