Rune (RUNE) Trading Up 47.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.43 or 0.00136034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $397,759.20 and $151.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00776026 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015440 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019837 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Rune Coin Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Buying and Selling Rune
