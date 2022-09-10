SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,254.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $53,254.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00771334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,114,899 coins and its circulating supply is 4,087,757 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.